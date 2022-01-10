Filing for local elections Jan. 19-Feb. 18

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Filing to run for election to local city councils and school boards begins Wednesday, Jan 19, and closes Friday, Feb. 18. Election Day is Saturday, May 7. Early voting is April 22-May 3.

If interested, call your local city secretary or the superintendent’s office for information on how to file.

Here are the seats that are up for election in 2022 in the following governments:

CITY COUNCILS

Terms are two years.

Place 1, currently held by Craig Magerkurth

Place 3, currently held by Rene Rosales

Place 5, currently held by William (Dee) Haddock

Applications are available online.

Terms are two years.

Place 2, currently held by Bruce Jones

Place 4, currently held by Steve Hougen

Place 6, currently held by Phil Ort

Applications are available online.

Meadowlakes

Terms are two years.

Mayor, currently held by Mark Bentley

Place 1, currently held by Jess Lofgreen

Place 3, currently held by Jerry Drummond

Application packets are available at City Hall, 177 Broadmoor St. in Meadowlakes. For more information, call the city offices at 830-693-2951 or email City Secretary Evan Bauer at ebauer@meadowlakestx.us.

Terms are two years.

Place 1, currently held by Gary D Parsons

Place 3, currently held by Cheryl Trinidad

Place 5, currently held by Roger Wayson

Applications are available online.

Terms are two years.

Council member Danny Lester (termed out and cannot run for re-election)

Council member Mary Jane Shanes (eligible)

Council member Phillip Thurman (eligible)

Council places are not listed for Burnet City Council seats.

Application packets will be available online.

Horseshoe Bay holds its city elections in November.

SCHOOL BOARDS

Terms are three years.

Place 1, currently held by Gary Boshears

Place 2, currently held by Rick Edwards

Applications are available online.

Terms are three years.

Place 1, currently held by Earl Foster

Place 4, currently held by Andy Feild

Applications are available online.

Terms are three years.

Place 2, currently held by Lance Dillard

Place 6, currently held by Todd Keller

Place 7, currently held by Jeff Kuykendall

Special Election Place 4, currently held by Cody Fly, who was appointed to fill a vacated seat until the next election. Unexpired term is through May 2023.

Application instructions and packets are online.

editor@thepicayune.com