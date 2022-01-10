Support Community Press

Filing for local elections Jan. 19-Feb. 18

3 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

Filing to run for election to local city councils and school boards begins Wednesday, Jan 19, and closes Friday, Feb. 18. Election Day is Saturday, May 7. Early voting is April 22-May 3. 

If interested, call your local city secretary or the superintendent’s office for information on how to file. 

Here are the seats that are up for election in 2022 in the following governments:

CITY COUNCILS

Marble Falls

Terms are two years.

  • Place 1, currently held by Craig Magerkurth
  • Place 3, currently held by Rene Rosales
  • Place 5, currently held by William (Dee) Haddock

Applications are available online.

Granite Shoals

Terms are two years.

  • Place 2, currently held by Bruce Jones
  • Place 4, currently held by Steve Hougen
  • Place 6, currently held by Phil Ort

Applications are available online.

Meadowlakes

Terms are two years.

  • Mayor, currently held by Mark Bentley
  • Place 1, currently held by Jess Lofgreen
  • Place 3, currently held by Jerry Drummond 

Application packets are available at City Hall, 177 Broadmoor St. in Meadowlakes. For more information, call the city offices at 830-693-2951 or email City Secretary Evan Bauer at ebauer@meadowlakestx.us

Cottonwood Shores

Terms are two years.

  • Place 1, currently held by Gary D Parsons 
  • Place 3, currently held by Cheryl Trinidad 
  • Place 5, currently held by Roger Wayson

Applications are available online.

Burnet

Terms are two years.

  • Council member Danny Lester (termed out and cannot run for re-election) 
  • Council member Mary Jane Shanes (eligible)
  • Council member Phillip Thurman (eligible)
  • Council places are not listed for Burnet City Council seats. 

Application packets will be available online.

Horseshoe Bay 

Horseshoe Bay holds its city elections in November. 

SCHOOL BOARDS

Marble Falls Independent School District

Terms are three years.

  • Place 1, currently held by Gary Boshears
  • Place 2, currently held by Rick Edwards

Applications are available online. 

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District

Terms are three years.

  • Place 1, currently held by Earl Foster
  • Place 4, currently held by Andy Feild

Applications are available online.

Llano Independent School District

Terms are three years.

  • Place 2, currently held by Lance Dillard
  • Place 6, currently held by Todd Keller
  • Place 7, currently held by Jeff Kuykendall
  • Special Election Place 4, currently held by Cody Fly, who was appointed to fill a vacated seat until the next election. Unexpired term is through May 2023.

Application instructions and packets are online. 

