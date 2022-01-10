Filing for local elections Jan. 19-Feb. 18
Filing to run for election to local city councils and school boards begins Wednesday, Jan 19, and closes Friday, Feb. 18. Election Day is Saturday, May 7. Early voting is April 22-May 3.
If interested, call your local city secretary or the superintendent’s office for information on how to file.
Here are the seats that are up for election in 2022 in the following governments:
CITY COUNCILS
Marble Falls
Terms are two years.
- Place 1, currently held by Craig Magerkurth
- Place 3, currently held by Rene Rosales
- Place 5, currently held by William (Dee) Haddock
Applications are available online.
Granite Shoals
Terms are two years.
- Place 2, currently held by Bruce Jones
- Place 4, currently held by Steve Hougen
- Place 6, currently held by Phil Ort
Applications are available online.
Meadowlakes
Terms are two years.
- Mayor, currently held by Mark Bentley
- Place 1, currently held by Jess Lofgreen
- Place 3, currently held by Jerry Drummond
Application packets are available at City Hall, 177 Broadmoor St. in Meadowlakes. For more information, call the city offices at 830-693-2951 or email City Secretary Evan Bauer at ebauer@meadowlakestx.us.
Cottonwood Shores
Terms are two years.
- Place 1, currently held by Gary D Parsons
- Place 3, currently held by Cheryl Trinidad
- Place 5, currently held by Roger Wayson
Applications are available online.
Burnet
Terms are two years.
- Council member Danny Lester (termed out and cannot run for re-election)
- Council member Mary Jane Shanes (eligible)
- Council member Phillip Thurman (eligible)
- Council places are not listed for Burnet City Council seats.
Application packets will be available online.
Horseshoe Bay
Horseshoe Bay holds its city elections in November.
SCHOOL BOARDS
Marble Falls Independent School District
Terms are three years.
- Place 1, currently held by Gary Boshears
- Place 2, currently held by Rick Edwards
Applications are available online.
Burnet Consolidated Independent School District
Terms are three years.
- Place 1, currently held by Earl Foster
- Place 4, currently held by Andy Feild
Applications are available online.
Llano Independent School District
Terms are three years.
- Place 2, currently held by Lance Dillard
- Place 6, currently held by Todd Keller
- Place 7, currently held by Jeff Kuykendall
- Special Election Place 4, currently held by Cody Fly, who was appointed to fill a vacated seat until the next election. Unexpired term is through May 2023.
Application instructions and packets are online.