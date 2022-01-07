‘Chaplin’ musical opens Jan. 13 at Marble Falls High School

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Marble Falls High School students Emily Bray (left), Lizzy Rivas, Easton Jones, Ruth Faehnle, and Alexa Boerm run through scenes from ‘Chaplin: The Musical’ during a recent rehearsal. The production opens Thursday, Jan. 13, in the high school auditorium, 2101 Mustang Drive. Courtesy photo

The Marble Falls High School fine arts departments are shining a spotlight on the life and career of Charlie Chaplin in its winter production of “Chaplin: The Musical.” The show opens Thursday, Jan. 13, in the school auditorium, 2101 Mustang Drive.

Performances are 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16. Premium tickets are $15 and can be reserved in advance by contacting 830-798-3664 or showtkts@mfisd.txed.net. Tickets also will be available at the door for $10 per adult and $5 per student.

Written by Christopher Curtis and Thomas Meehan, “Chaplin: The Musical” is about comedic actor and film industry heavy-hitter Charlie Chaplin.

“He was such an icon in the performance world, and his story is one of hardship, resilience, and redemption,” said high school choir director Bryce Gage. “It’s so exciting to bring his story to life.”

The cast and crew, made up of about 35 choir and theater students, have been in rehearsals for the production since November.

“Our kids are so talented,” Gage said. “They’re make-it-happen people. So, even in the moments where we’re not sure if we’ll get everything done, they pull it together and we do.”

A live orchestra will provide the music.

Gage is joined on the production team by associate choir director Emily Chavez, theater teacher Jon Clark, and tech theater instructor Saul Wright.

For more information on upcoming events, visit the Marble Falls High School theater and choir social media accounts.

brigid@thepicayune.com