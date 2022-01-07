After look at kids’ books, Llano County to discuss library system, create new board

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Llano County Commissioners Court will discuss the county library system during its meeting Monday, Jan. 10.

The Commissioners Court previously directed the Llano County Library System’s three branches to close for three days in December so staff could evaluate youth and children’s materials. During a previous statement, Llano County Judge Ron Cunningham said the evaluation was to “ensure placement of books at all three locations is consistent with the age-appropriate section.”

The Llano County Library System consists of the Llano County Library, the Lakeshore Branch Library, and the Kingsland Branch Library.

The Commissioners Court also voted to restructure the current Llano County Library Advisory Board, which will be finalized Jan. 10.

The meeting takes place at 9 a.m. at the Llano County Justice of the Peace 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Suite B, in Llano. It is open to the public.

During the meeting, the court will receive an update on library system activities, including the suspension of its online service, OverDrive. The commissioners and county judge also will dissolve the current eight-member advisory board and create a new one with 13 members.

The Commissioners Court has submitted names for the board.

According to the Jan. 10 meeting agenda, Precinct 1 Commissioner Peter Jones is appointing Richard Day (term expires Dec. 31, 2024) and Ravelle Kundinger (term expires Dec. 31, 2023).

Precinct 2 Commissioner Linda Raschke is appointing Gay Baskin (term expires Dec. 31, 2024), Susie Sittion (term expires Dec. 31, 2024), and Cindy Travers (term expires Dec. 31, 2023).

Baskin and Sittion are members of the current library advisory board.

Precinct 3 Commissioners Mike Sandoval is appointing Nancy Miller (term expires Dec. 31, 2023), Sharon Maki (term expires Dec. 31, 2023), and Louann Raley (term expires Dec. 31, 2024).

Raley is a member of the current library advisory board.

Precinct 4 Commissioner Jerry Don Moss is appointing Rochelle Wells (term expires Dec. 31, 2024), Rhonda Schnieder (term expires Dec. 31, 2024), Anita Hilton (term expires Dec. 31, 2023), and Robyn Tibbs (term expires Dec. 31, 2023).

Llano County Judge Ron Cunningham is appointing Bonnie Wallace.

The Commissioners Court also will establish rules for the advisory board.

