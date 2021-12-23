Support Community Press

Burnet County GOP primary ballot order determined

14 hours ago | Suzanne Freeman

Kara Chasteen, Chairwoman of the Burnet County Republican Party, facilitates the ballot draw for the Republican primary election Dec. 22 at the Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

The order of names on the March 1, 2022, Republican primary ballots were determined for Burnet County Wednesday, Dec. 22, at the party’s official ballot draw. Each candidate reached into a gray bowl held by a volunteer from the audience to pull out a piece of paper with either a one or a two on it.

The festive event, complete with refreshments and holiday decorations, was held in the second floor courtroom of the Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce in Burnet, and was run by Burnet County Republican Chair Kara Chasteen.

“The list is not official until the Secretary of State approves it,” she told the DailyTrib.com. “All the counties have to have their information turned in and certified and some counties haven’t even have their ballot draws yet.”

The deadline to give names to the Secretary of State is midnight Thursday, Dec. 23. Official lists will be posted on the state website on Christmas Eve.

“Ours are in and certified,” Chasteen continued.

The order of names on the ballot as determined by the draw are:

COUNTY JUDGE
James Oakley
Doak Field
COUNTY COURT AT LAW
Angela Dowdle
Cody Henson
DISTRICT CLERK
Casie Walker
COUNTY CLERK
Vicinta Stafford
Sara Ann Luther
COUNTY TREASURER
Karrie Crownover
COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 2
Damon Beierle
COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 4
Joe Don Dockery
Harold A. Hudson Jr.
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 1
Roxanne Nelson
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 2
Lisa Whitehead
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 3
Jeff Sellers
Jane Marie Hurst
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 4
Debra Bindseil

Suzanne Freeman

