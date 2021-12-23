Burnet County GOP primary ballot order determined

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kara Chasteen, Chairwoman of the Burnet County Republican Party, facilitates the ballot draw for the Republican primary election Dec. 22 at the Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

The order of names on the March 1, 2022, Republican primary ballots were determined for Burnet County Wednesday, Dec. 22, at the party’s official ballot draw. Each candidate reached into a gray bowl held by a volunteer from the audience to pull out a piece of paper with either a one or a two on it.

The festive event, complete with refreshments and holiday decorations, was held in the second floor courtroom of the Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce in Burnet, and was run by Burnet County Republican Chair Kara Chasteen.

“The list is not official until the Secretary of State approves it,” she told the DailyTrib.com. “All the counties have to have their information turned in and certified and some counties haven’t even have their ballot draws yet.”

The deadline to give names to the Secretary of State is midnight Thursday, Dec. 23. Official lists will be posted on the state website on Christmas Eve.

“Ours are in and certified,” Chasteen continued.

The order of names on the ballot as determined by the draw are:

COUNTY JUDGE

James Oakley

Doak Field

COUNTY COURT AT LAW

Angela Dowdle

Cody Henson

DISTRICT CLERK

Casie Walker

COUNTY CLERK

Vicinta Stafford

Sara Ann Luther

COUNTY TREASURER

Karrie Crownover

COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 2

Damon Beierle

COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 4

Joe Don Dockery

Harold A. Hudson Jr.

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 1

Roxanne Nelson

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 2

Lisa Whitehead

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 3

Jeff Sellers

Jane Marie Hurst

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 4

Debra Bindseil