New roofs coming for sheriff’s office, courthouse annex in Burnet

A new roof will be installed at the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office, 1601 E. Polk St. in Burnet, following a Dec. 21 vote by the Commissioners Court approving a contract for replacement. The $390,000 contract also covers the cost to replace the roof of the Courthouse North Annex, 1701 E. Polk St. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

Both the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office and the Courthouse North Annex in Burnet are in store for new roofs. County commissioners approved a $390,000 contract Tuesday, Dec. 21, for installation services from CS Advantage USAA, a company based out of College Station, to begin construction in early 2022.

Installing new roofs at both locations has been a long time coming, County Judge James Oakley said during the Commissioners Court meeting. The roof of the annex building, 1701 E. Polk St., is nearing 20 years old and showing signs of wear, while portions of the roof of the sheriff’s office, 1601 E. Polk St., have not been replaced since the mid-1990s.

The county received nine contract bids for the project by its Dec. 10 deadline. Bids ranged from $390,000 by CS Advantage USAA to $1.2 million.

“The low bid was actually higher than what we had anticipated,” Oakley said. “It was a bit of a dart throw, but as with building materials or anything construction-wise right now, it’s a hard bargain out there.”

The project was allocated $300,000 in the 2020 budget. An additional $10,000 was added for fees associated with services from a licensed architect who assisted in the bid process, leaving the project cost $100,000 over the anticipated budget.

Money will be moved from other funds to cover the remainder, Oakley said.

“We had earmarked $200,000 for a match for a courthouse preservation grant, but it looks like that (grant) is not going to happen,” he explained. “The anticipation is to pull $100,000 out of what was earmarked.”

