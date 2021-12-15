Longtime MFISD educator Leslie Baty retires

Leslie Baty, executive director of Elementary Education, is retiring from the Marble Falls Independent School District. She has worked in a variety of roles within the district for 25 years. Courtesy photo

After 25 years of serving the Marble Falls Independent School District, Executive Director of Elementary Education Leslie Baty is retiring. Residents, colleagues, and family members celebrated Baty’s career during a school board meeting Monday, Dec. 13.

“I will miss all of you guys greatly, and I appreciate so much of what y’all have allowed me to do in Marble Falls ISD,” Baty said during the meeting.

Baty has worked in education for 29 years, 25 of those in MFISD. She has had a number of roles, including teacher, assistant principal at Highland Lakes Elementary School, and principal at Spicewood Elementary.

In her administrative role as executive director of Elementary Education, Baty played an integral part in shaping the culture at the district’s elementary schools by working one on one with principals, choosing curriculum, and developing programs. The district will aim to fill the new vacancy in the spring, MFISD Assistant Superintendent Jeff Gasaway said in a statement to DailyTrib.com.

During the Dec. 13 meeting, district staff spoke to Baty’s personal and professional impact on the community.

“Leslie’s on (the leadership) cabinet, so she’s with us during the thick and the thin, the good and the bad and all that,” Superintendent Chris Allen said. “She is a voice of sanity and reason when we’re trying to deal with very difficult things. The Lord constantly works through Leslie to make sure that our leadership stays focused on the right thing.”

Colt Elementary Principal Erika O’Connor agreed.

“Leslie is someone that I look up to, someone I have always admired, and someone that I’ve always wanted to be like,” she said. “She is my hero, and she is a representation of what it means to love and inspire.”

Meeting attendees included Baty’s children, Lauren and Brett, her parents, and her husband, Clint Baty, a former Marble Falls High School basketball coach.

School board trustees Larry Berkman and Rick Edwards and President Kevin Naumann also acknowledged her involvement with the district.

“I’ve never seen you without a smile on your face, and joy radiates from you in a tangible way,” Naumann told Baty during the meeting. “Your legacy will definitely have ripples for generations in Marble Falls ISD. We love you and appreciate what you’ve given us.”

