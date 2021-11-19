Cottonwood Shores VFD needs donations for Wobble Baskets

Donations are needed to complete Wobble Baskets being assembled by the Cottonwood Shores Volunteer Fire Department.

Requested items include roaster pans, boxed stuffing mix, 10-pound turkeys, canned vegetables, canned pumpkin, and cake mixes. The deadline to make donations is Monday, Nov. 22. Deliveries will be completed by Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Drop off the items at the fire department, 610 Birch Lane in Cottonwood Shores, or call department secretary Jennifer Buchanan at 830-385-9209 to request a pickup.

Baskets will be given to Cottonwood Shores families.

“The (Cottonwood Shores) Police Department has a list of families,” Buchanan said. “But if there’s someone who wants to apply or nominate a family, they can call me. We’re hoping to have a big turnout, enough to start now for Christmas.”

This is the first of a couple of community drives hosted by the department.

The Fill-A-Trailer and Fill-A-Boot drives by the police and volunteer fire departments are 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 27, and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at the Hill Country Community Theatre, 4003 FM 2147 in Cottonwood Shores. Donate money, toys, clothes, and any kind of nonperishable food.

Boxes have been placed at different businesses to collect items for Christmas is for Kids, which serves children in the Marble Falls Independent School District. Clothing, toys, and food can be taken to Subway, 4823 FM 2147; Dollar General, 4311 FM 2147; Cottonwood Shores City Hall, 3808 Cottonwood Drive; and Bayside Market, 9710 FM 2147 in Horseshoe Bay.

Distribution for that drive is 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at the fire department, where children can enjoy popcorn and hot chocolate and be photographed with Santa. Families also can take a caroling hayride to see the Christmas lights in the city.

jfierro@thepicayune.com