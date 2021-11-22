Marble Falls VFW serving Thanksgiving meals to first responders

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10376 of Marble Falls is thanking first responders for their service with a free meal this Thanksgiving. A holiday buffet will be available from 1 p.m. until the food runs out Thursday, Nov. 25, at the post, 1001 Veterans Ave.

“Being on duty on a festive holiday like Thanksgiving Day could be brightened by some friendly faces and lots of good food,” wrote VFW public relations representative Dan Cone in a statement.

Turkey, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, candied yams, and other Thanksgiving classics will be served buffet style during the meal. First responders are welcome to dine in or prepare to-go boxes. If a meal is interrupted by a service call, a take-out meal will be prepared.

Call 830-693-2261 or visit the VFW’s Facebook page to learn more about upcoming events and volunteer opportunities.

