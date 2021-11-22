Marble Falls VFW serving Thanksgiving meals to first responders
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10376 of Marble Falls is thanking first responders for their service with a free meal this Thanksgiving. A holiday buffet will be available from 1 p.m. until the food runs out Thursday, Nov. 25, at the post, 1001 Veterans Ave.
“Being on duty on a festive holiday like Thanksgiving Day could be brightened by some friendly faces and lots of good food,” wrote VFW public relations representative Dan Cone in a statement.
Turkey, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, candied yams, and other Thanksgiving classics will be served buffet style during the meal. First responders are welcome to dine in or prepare to-go boxes. If a meal is interrupted by a service call, a take-out meal will be prepared.
Call 830-693-2261 or visit the VFW’s Facebook page to learn more about upcoming events and volunteer opportunities.
2 thoughts on “Marble Falls VFW serving Thanksgiving meals to first responders”
There is just my son and I. I have read of
all the free dinners by organizations.
At one time Llano had a community
turkey dinner and you could leave a donation.
It was at the VFW building.
It was for everyone. This year I only see for
the underprivileged Thanksgiving Dinner.
Is there still a community wide for all
people and you could donate money for
your meal.. Please let me know Burnet,
Llano, Marble Falls or another nearby
community that we could attend.
You can find a few other community Thanksgiving meals here:
https://www.dailytrib.com/2021/11/15/free-community-thanksgiving-meals-3/