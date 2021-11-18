Minor fire at Motel 6 in Marble Falls

Motel 6 at 1400 Ollie Lane in Marble Falls suffered minimal damage from an interior fire Nov. 17. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

Marble Falls Fire Rescue responded to a fire inside Motel 6 at 1400 Ollie Lane on Wednesday evening, Nov. 17. The incident resulted in no injuries and minimal damage.

The fire department received word of the fire at 6:15 p.m.

The fire took place in one of the motel bathrooms and was likely the result of “an electrical or mechanical malfunction,” said Marble Falls Assistant Fire Chief Thomas Crane.

It was extinguished before other first responders arrived.

Out of caution, motel guests were evacuated. Once deemed safe, all occupants were allowed back inside, Crane confirmed.

Although the incidents are unrelated, this is the second time in two weeks that Marble Falls-area first responders answered a call from a motel within the city.

On Nov. 13, first responders were called to Hill Country Inn and Suites, 1101 U.S. 281, when informed that an incendiary device had been left in one of the rooms. The motel was evacuated, and no one was harmed as a result of the incident.

