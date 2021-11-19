Support Community Press

Cunningham files for second term as Llano County judge

2 hours ago | DailyTrib.com
Llano County Judge Ron Cunningham

Llano County Judge Ron Cunningham announced he is seeking re-election after filing the paperwork for the March 1, 2022, Republican primary. Courtesy photo

Llano County Judge Ron Cunningham announced he will seek a second term. Cunningham filed the paperwork Monday, Nov. 15, with the Llano County Republican chair for a spot on the March 1, 2022, Republican primary ballot. If he gets the nomination, Cunningham then moves on to the November 2022 general election.

“My first three years in office have been extremely rewarding,” Cunningham said in a media release. “I took office on Jan. 1, 2019, and have been blessed to work effectively with our constituents and elected officials to successfully improve county operations while keeping our tax rate as one of the lowest in the state.”

He pointed out his desire to serve remains strong. 

“By working together, we have navigated historic weather and health disasters which not only impacted Llano County, but our state and nation,” Cunningham said. “It has been an honor to serve as the Llano County judge, and I am committed to work hard to make Llano County a great place for our residents and businesses.”

The filing period for the March 1, 2022, Texas primaries is open until 6 p.m. Dec. 13. 

