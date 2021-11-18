Highland Lakes musician Keenan Fletcher appointed to Texas arts commission

Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Llano resident and musician Keenan Fletcher to the Texas Commission of the Arts. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

Keenan Fletcher has been fiddling around the Highland Lakes for years, and now her musical knowledge, skills, and advocacy have landed her on the Texas Commission of the Arts.

Gov. Greg Abbott appointed the Llano resident to the commission Tuesday, Nov. 16. He also appointed Diane Milliken Garza of Brownsville and reappointed Marci Roberts of Marathon.

Fletcher is a well-known, classically trained violinist. She earned a Bachelor of Music from the University of Texas at Austin’s Butler School of Music and studied with the Starling-DeLay Violin Symposium at the Juilliard School.

She has performed with the Texas Chamber Orchestra in the Dallas/Fort Worth area and is a director of orchestra and chamber ensembles as well as a professional classical and jazz violinist.

Since settling in the Highland Lakes, Fletcher shared her love of music with others, including helping to create an after-school violin and strings program at the Boys & Girls Club of the Highland Lakes.

Though trained as a classical violinist, she fell in love with Texas fiddle music and sought out well-known players for instruction.

She is currently a full-time musician and educator and the owner and director of Agape Haus Music Studio, where she teaches violin, viola, cello, piano, guitar, and fiddle.

Fletcher is also a member of the Austin Traditional Jazz Society and the Texas Old Time Fiddlers Association.

She performs regularly at The Ragtime Oriole on Main Street in Marble Falls.

As a member of the Texas Commission of the Arts, Fletcher will help the board develop “a receptive climate for the arts that will culturally enrich and benefit Texans in their daily lives and attract outstanding artists to become residents.”

Her term runs through Aug. 31, 2027.

