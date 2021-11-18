Support Community Press

You can show your support of a vibrant and healthy free press by becoming a voluntary subscriber.

Subscribe Now

Candidate primary filing through Dec. 13

11 hours ago | DailyTrib.com
Burnet County justices of the peace

The four Burnet County justices of the peace — Roxanne Nelson (left) or Precinct 1, Lisa Whitehead of Precinct 2, Jane Marie Hurst of Precinct 3, and Debbie Bindseil of Precinct 4 — made it official Nov. 13 by filing for the March 2022 Republican primary election with the Burnet County Republican chair. The filing deadline for the March primaries is 6 p.m. Dec. 13. Courtesy photo

People interested in seeking their party’s nomination for the November 2022 general election have until 6 p.m. Dec. 13 to file with their county chair or state chair. 

The filing for the Texas primary election on March 1, 2022, opened Nov. 13, and several Highland Lakes candidates have already made it official that they are running for nomination.

Candidates file with their county party chair if the office they are seeking is within county boundaries. For elected offices that extend beyond one county, candidates file with the state party chair.

The county and state chairs then upload approved candidates to the Texas Secretary of State’s portal. For more information on filing through the county parties, visit the Burnet County Republican, Burnet County Democrats, Llano County Republican, or Llano County Democrats websites. For those interested in the offices with boundaries extending out of their county, visit the Texas GOP or the Texas Democrats websites. 

Early voting for the March 1 primaries begins Feb. 14.

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: , ,

You Might Like

Minor fire at Motel 6 in Marble Falls

8 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

Highland Lakes musician Keenan Fletcher appointed to Texas arts commission

9 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

Horseshoe Bay gets $500K for broadband; another allotment coming in the spring

12 hours ago | Jennifer Fierro
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

three × 2 =