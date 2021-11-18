Candidate primary filing through Dec. 13

The four Burnet County justices of the peace — Roxanne Nelson (left) or Precinct 1, Lisa Whitehead of Precinct 2, Jane Marie Hurst of Precinct 3, and Debbie Bindseil of Precinct 4 — made it official Nov. 13 by filing for the March 2022 Republican primary election with the Burnet County Republican chair. The filing deadline for the March primaries is 6 p.m. Dec. 13. Courtesy photo

People interested in seeking their party’s nomination for the November 2022 general election have until 6 p.m. Dec. 13 to file with their county chair or state chair.

The filing for the Texas primary election on March 1, 2022, opened Nov. 13, and several Highland Lakes candidates have already made it official that they are running for nomination.

Candidates file with their county party chair if the office they are seeking is within county boundaries. For elected offices that extend beyond one county, candidates file with the state party chair.

The county and state chairs then upload approved candidates to the Texas Secretary of State’s portal. For more information on filing through the county parties, visit the Burnet County Republican, Burnet County Democrats, Llano County Republican, or Llano County Democrats websites. For those interested in the offices with boundaries extending out of their county, visit the Texas GOP or the Texas Democrats websites.

Early voting for the March 1 primaries begins Feb. 14.

