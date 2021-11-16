Support Community Press

Lions Club holding Warm Coats for Kids drive

3 hours ago | Jennifer Fierro

The Spicewood and Highland Lakes Lions Club is collecting jackets for its Warm Coats for Kids drive now through Wednesday, Dec. 1. 

You can drop off new or gently used coats, washed, at:

  • Ford & Crew Home & Hardware, 1400 Ninth St. in Marble Falls
  • Lake Shores Church, 704 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls
  • First United Methodist Church, 1101 Bluebonnet Drive in Marble Falls
  • Church of Christ, 711 Broadway in Marble Falls
  • City of Meadowlakes security gate
  • City of Horseshoe Bay office, 1 Community Drive in Horseshoe Bay

“This year, we’re expecting a greater need than usual because of the (COVID-19) pandemic,” said the club’s Dan Reudelhuber. 

While coats for adults are accepted, the club is especially in need of jackets for ages 18 and younger.

Distribution is 3-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Blazing Star Masonic Lodge, 319 Avenue G in Marble Falls.

Visit the Spicewood and Highland Lakes Lions Club website for information on joining or other activities.

