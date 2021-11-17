Your guide to Christmas lights and events

Visit the Highland Lakes Christmas Lights Guide for everything Christmas in the Highland Lakes this holiday season. Scroll down the page for stories on the many different events, including parades, snow days, and performances. You can also flip through a digital version of the printed 2021 Christmas Lights Guide complete with local advertisers.

You’ll find a story about the return of Main Street Bethlehem in Burnet, which was forced to take a year off in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, for the first time, First Baptist Church of Burnet is using a reservation system to keep lines down for entry.

The biggest Christmas lights displays are in an online roundup to help you plot magical nighttime road trips in the Highland Lakes. Fantastic displays can be found in Marble Falls, Burnet, Llano, Kingsland, Granite Shoals, and Johnson City.

Put a different live holiday performance on your calendar almost every night, and certainly every weekend. You’ll find the details here for “The Story of the Nutcracker,” “The Gifts of Christmas,” “A Doublewide, Texas Christmas,” a “Not So Silent Night” community concert, and more.

We also have a list of local holiday parades and snow days. Marble Falls kicks things off with a parade Saturday, Nov. 20. Johnson City, Llano, and Burnet parades follow.

Check off your holiday gift list at a Highland Lakes holiday market, including Horseshoe Bay Holidaze on Dec. 2, Bertram Country Christmas and Christmas Market on Main in Marble Falls, both on Dec. 4, and Christmas on the Square in Burnet on Dec. 11. And now through Dec. 24, you can stop at Green Acres in Spicewood for unique gifts and decorations.

