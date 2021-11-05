Veterans Day in the Highland Lakes
Every year on Nov. 11, the United States celebrates Veterans Day, which honors the men and women who served in the military during times of both war and peace. In the Highland Lakes, the day is a special one as schools, communities, and organizations honor their local veterans.
Here are some of the events planned for the Highland Lakes.
Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11
BURNET
10 a.m.
Veterans Day Tribute
Veterans of Foreign War Post 6974
R.J. Richey Elementary School gymnasium, 500 E. Graves St.
Staff and students of R.J. Richey Elementary School invite veterans and their families as their guests for a special tribute to honor their bravery, service, and sacrifice. Participants include the Burnet High School choir, Burnet Boy Scouts, members of the Burnet High School band, the Highland Lakes Honor Guard, and Quest High School students. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is restricted to veterans and their family members.
KINGSLAND
10:30 a.m.
Veterans Day free spaghetti lunch
American Legion Kingsland Memorial Post 437, 138 Legion Loop
Free to all veterans plus one guest and small children. Program begins with a flag retirement ceremony at 10:30 a.m. followed by the spaghetti luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Menu includes spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, desserts, and beverages.
LLANO
10:30 a.m.
Highland Lakes Republican Women Veterans Day luncheon
John L. Kuykendall Event Center, 2200 RR 152 West in Llano
The doors open at 10:10 a.m., and the event starts at 10:30 a.m.
Honoring veterans and their families, the luncheon includes Alan Janson of the Texas Honor Guard, the Llano Junior High band, the Llano Christian Academy, and Quilts of Valor.
It’s free to attend and open to all.
The Highland Lakes Republican Women are asking people to make reservations through EventBrite.com or by emailing hlrwtx@outlook.com.
MARBLE FALLS
11 a.m.
Marble Falls Rotary Veterans Day
Rotary Veterans and First Responders Memorial in Johnson Park, intersection of Yett Street and Avenue J
Local veteran and retired U.S. Army Col. Gail Wood is the guest speaker. Members of the Marble Falls Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10376 will post the colors.
The public is invited to the free event.
Saturday, Nov. 13
INKS LAKE
10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Veterans fishing event
Inks Dam National Fish Hatchery, 345 Clay Young Road in Burnet
Veterans and their families are asked to register for these two free fishing events at Inks Dam National Fish Hatchery. Sponsored by the hatchery and Candlelight Ranch. Bring your own poles or borrow one from the hatchery. Bait is supplied; no fishing license required. To register, email Phil Wyde at prwyde@gmail.com. Include the number of people in your group, children’s ages, and which session you prefer.
Throughout November
MARBLE FALLS
Museum hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday
Veterans exhibit
The Falls on the Colorado Museum, 2001 Broadway in Marble Falls
Exhibit includes information and artifacts from local veterans.