Veterans Day in the Highland Lakes

Two Quilts of Valor decorate The Falls on the Colorado Museum’s tribute to veterans exhibit at 2001 Broadway in Marble Falls. The quilts were made by the Texas Hills Quilters Quilts of Valor group, which meets on Mondays in Llano. They will be given to local veterans after the first of the year. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

Every year on Nov. 11, the United States celebrates Veterans Day, which honors the men and women who served in the military during times of both war and peace. In the Highland Lakes, the day is a special one as schools, communities, and organizations honor their local veterans.

Here are some of the events planned for the Highland Lakes.

Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11

BURNET

10 a.m.

Veterans Day Tribute

Veterans of Foreign War Post 6974

R.J. Richey Elementary School gymnasium, 500 E. Graves St.

Staff and students of R.J. Richey Elementary School invite veterans and their families as their guests for a special tribute to honor their bravery, service, and sacrifice. Participants include the Burnet High School choir, Burnet Boy Scouts, members of the Burnet High School band, the Highland Lakes Honor Guard, and Quest High School students. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is restricted to veterans and their family members.

KINGSLAND

10:30 a.m.

Veterans Day free spaghetti lunch

American Legion Kingsland Memorial Post 437, 138 Legion Loop

Free to all veterans plus one guest and small children. Program begins with a flag retirement ceremony at 10:30 a.m. followed by the spaghetti luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Menu includes spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, desserts, and beverages.

LLANO

10:30 a.m.

Highland Lakes Republican Women Veterans Day luncheon

John L. Kuykendall Event Center, 2200 RR 152 West in Llano

The doors open at 10:10 a.m., and the event starts at 10:30 a.m.

Honoring veterans and their families, the luncheon includes Alan Janson of the Texas Honor Guard, the Llano Junior High band, the Llano Christian Academy, and Quilts of Valor.

It’s free to attend and open to all.

The Highland Lakes Republican Women are asking people to make reservations through EventBrite.com or by emailing hlrwtx@outlook.com.

MARBLE FALLS

11 a.m.

Marble Falls Rotary Veterans Day

Rotary Veterans and First Responders Memorial in Johnson Park, intersection of Yett Street and Avenue J

Local veteran and retired U.S. Army Col. Gail Wood is the guest speaker. Members of the Marble Falls Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10376 will post the colors.

The public is invited to the free event.

Saturday, Nov. 13

INKS LAKE

10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Veterans fishing event

Inks Dam National Fish Hatchery, 345 Clay Young Road in Burnet

Veterans and their families are asked to register for these two free fishing events at Inks Dam National Fish Hatchery. Sponsored by the hatchery and Candlelight Ranch. Bring your own poles or borrow one from the hatchery. Bait is supplied; no fishing license required. To register, email Phil Wyde at prwyde@gmail.com. Include the number of people in your group, children’s ages, and which session you prefer.

Throughout November

MARBLE FALLS

Museum hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday

Veterans exhibit

The Falls on the Colorado Museum, 2001 Broadway in Marble Falls

Exhibit includes information and artifacts from local veterans.

