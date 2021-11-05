Support Community Press

Apply now to 2022 Master Gardener training class

7 hours ago
Highland Lakes Master Gardener Association training class

A previous Highland Lakes Master Gardener Association training class takes notes. The 2022 training starts Feb. 2, 2022. Applications are due by Jan. 5. Courtesy photo

Do you love to garden and nurture plants in your landscape but wish you knew more about what it takes for them to thrive in the Texas Hill Country? Get the answers in the Highland Lakes Master Gardener Association‘s certification program.

The 10-week training is Wednesdays starting Feb. 2, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Burnet County AgriLife Extension building, 607 N. Vanderveer in Burnet. Class size is limited to 20 students for health and safety reasons as well as to provide a positive learning environment, according to an association news release.

The theme for the 2022 certification class is “Hill Country Gardening 101.” Topics include soil preparation, propagation, pruning, choosing and maintaining tools, creatures in the garden and integrated pest management, weather patterns, irrigation and rainwater collection, and more. Students also will take field trips.

The program costs $155, which covers resource materials, a T-shirt, and other class expenses. 

To download an application, visit the Highland Lakes Master Gardener Association website and click on the How to Join tab at the top. You can also find more information about the training class. Applications are due by Jan. 5, 2022.

DailyTrib.com

