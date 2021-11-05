GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Nov. 8

Check agendas and websites to see if the following meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Monday, Nov. 8

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16, Suite B, Llano

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action approving a state resolution that the county supports the adoption and approval of the Texas Term Sheet set out by the Texas Opioid Abatement Fund Council and Settlement Allocation

discussion and possible action approving Andy Thurman’s resignation from the Emergency Services District #1 board effective Oct. 27, 2021

discussion and possible action approving the issuance of an RFP for roof replacement and repairs to the Llano County Community Center

10 a.m. special meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16, Suite B, Llano

On the agenda: discussion and possible action approving the issuance of Llano County Hotel Occupancy tax grants to various organizations

11 a.m. special meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16, Suite B, Llano

On the agenda: public hearing, discussion, and possible action on redistricting of the county election, justice of the peace, and commissioners court precincts.

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees

6 p.m. special meeting

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier, Burnet

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action approving the general contractor for the construction of the Student Activity Center

discussion and possible action approving the purchase and installation of a new press box at Bulldog Field

discussion and possible action approving revisions to the BCISD 2021-22 school year calendar

Tuesday, Nov. 9

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action accepting a $6,000 grant from the Ladd and Katherine Hancher Library foundation for the Bertram Library

discussion and possible action accepting a donation from the Lower Colorado River Authority for repairs along a stretch of CR 114

discussion and possible action granting permission to apply for, approve, and sign a resolution for the Body-Worn-Camera program with the Office of the Governor Criminal Justice Division

Burnet City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 401 E. Jackson St., Burnet

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com