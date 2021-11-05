Vicinta Stafford announces run for Burnet County clerk nomination

Burnet County Chief Deputy County Clerk Vicinta Stafford has announced her intention to seek the Republican nomination for the Burnet County clerk position. Courtesy photo

Vicinta Stafford has announced she is seeking the Republican nomination for the Burnet County clerk position.

Stafford is currently a chief deputy in the county clerk’s office and has worked for eight years under longtime Burnet County Clerk Janet Parker. After 32 years with the county, Parker announced she is retiring and will not seek re-election.

After working with Parker, Stafford said she believes she has the knowledge and experience to lead the office.

The Republican and Democratic primaries are March 1, 2022. The winner of the primary moves on to the general election on Nov. 8, 2022.

Stafford is the third person to announce their plans to seek the GOP nomination for county clerk. She joins two other Burnet County staff members, Sara Ann Luther and Stephanie McCormick, in the race.

“I have been blessed with the opportunity to learn from Janet, and if elected, there will be a seamless transition in the leadership within the office,” Stafford stated in a media release. “I am honored to be endorsed by Janet Parker and encouraged by the support of my co-workers. I am passionate about the work that is required of our office, and I know I have what is necessary to continue providing great customer service and cutting edge advancements for Burnet County constituents.”

Stafford has a degree in pre-physical therapy from Texas State University. After graduating in 2006, she took a management position at a Marble Falls medical facility before eventually joining the Burnet County Clerk’s office.

She and her husband, Jason, have one son, Mason. The family lives in Burnet, where Vicinta is active in the community, including First Baptist Church of Burnet. She’s also a member of a number of nonprofits in Burnet County.

