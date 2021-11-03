Pack the Patrol Car with toys to spread holiday cheer in Marble Falls

The Marble Falls Police Department’s Blue Santa waves during a past Marble Falls Christmas Light-Up Parade. Blue Santa will be taking donations for the Highland Lakes Christmas is for Kids toy drive now through Dec. 16. Courtesy photo

Help the Marble Falls Police Department spread holiday cheer by donating to its Pack the Patrol Car toy drive. Now through Dec. 16, toy donations can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the police department, 606 Avenue N.

Donations will be given to the Highland Lakes Christmas is for Kids organization, which serves families in need in southern Burnet County.

Blue Santa also will make an appearance at the following locations and dates to collect toy donations:

Walmart, 2700 U.S. 281 North in Marble Falls, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 12 and 8 a.m.-noon Nov. 16

Christmas Market on Main, 200 Main St. in Marble Falls, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 4

Marble Falls Police Department, 606 Avenue N in Marble Falls, 1-4 p.m. Dec. 16

You can also see the jolly blue elf at the Marble Falls Christmas Light-Up Parade at 6 p.m. Nov. 19 in downtown. The parade officially opens Walkway of Lights.

Highland Lakes Christmas is for Kids has served families across southern Burnet County for the past 31 years. Community groups, businesses, and the police department partner with the organization to ensure every child in its service area has a Christmas gift, organizer Robben Thompson explained.

“It’s been a great partnership with the police department, and we’re lucky to have them,” she said. “Really, I cannot say enough about the Marble Falls merchants, business people, and just plain community members who help make this possible. There has never been a year where we thought we wouldn’t be able to fulfill our goal.”

Those wanting to receive toys from Christmas is for Kids can fill out applications at the Marble Falls Department of Health and Human Services office, 1406 Resource Parkway, and The Helping Center of Marble Falls, 1016 Broadway. Forms must include a physical address and working phone number. Aid recipients must live within the Marble Falls Independent School District boundaries.

Birth certificates for each child applicant over 6 months old, report cards, a rent or utility receipt with a physical address, and the Texas identification of a parent or guardian will be required at toy pickup, which is scheduled for Dec. 18.

For more information, visit the Highland Lakes Christmas is for Kids Facebook page or call 830-693-4512.

brigid@thepicayune.com