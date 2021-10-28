Downtown Derby is Halloween weekend

This map provides road closure details as well as the location of the derby pits and other important information for the Downtown Derby in Marble Falls on Oct. 30-31. Courtesy image

The Downtown Derby drives into Marble Falls on Halloween weekend, Oct. 30-31. The family-friendly soapbox car races are free to spectators.

“We are super excited,” said event organizer Mary Kay Ragan. “We’re super excited to see new faces and see people who have raced in the past. There are several people who have built new cars and have already been sending us pictures.”

Drivers will race down the Third Street hill. Parts of Third, Fourth, and Main streets will be closed to traffic starting at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, for setup. (See map for details.)

Races begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, followed by a break for Show-N-Shine at 6:45 p.m. and a trunk-or-treat at 7 p.m. in the derby pit. Trick-or-treaters can collect candy, glow-in-the-dark necklaces, and other goodies handed out by racers.

“We’re excited to get kids involved with the trunk-or-treat this year,” Ragan said.

Races restart at 8 p.m. Saturday and continue until midnight. Sunday’s events, which include the finals and an awards ceremony, begin at 8 a.m. Downtown roads should reopen by 3 p.m. Sunday.

Attendees are encouraged to stop by Main Street businesses for refreshments and shopping throughout the weekend.

Downtown Derby T-shirts and lanyards will be sold on site. Event proceeds go to Open Door Recovery House, a faith-based nonprofit dedicated to assisting women recovering from alcohol and other addictions.

For more details and a full schedule of events, visit the Downtown Derby website.

