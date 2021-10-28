Support Community Press

You can show your support of a vibrant and healthy free press by becoming a voluntary subscriber.

Subscribe Now

Free writing workshop Nov. 6 at Lakeshore Library

13 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

The Writers’ League of Texas hosts a free writing workshop at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Lakeshore Branch Library, 7346 RR 261 in Buchanan Dam. The event features individual presentations by authors Rachel Starnes and Julie Poole. 

The Texas Writes workshop is free and open to the public. Those planning to attend should pre-register by calling the library at 325-379-1174. 

Starnes will present “Problems of Memory in Memoir,” which focuses on how to retell an imperfect memory when writing personal narratives. 

Poole’s presentation, “Nature Poetry: A Field Guide to Capturing Everyday Wonder,” is on writing poetic verse about everyday life. 

After each presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to ask the authors questions. 

To learn more about the Texas Writes program, visit the Writers’ League website

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: , , , , , ,

You Might Like

Downtown Derby is Halloween weekend

12 hours ago | Brigid Cooley

Cottonwood Shores history hayride fills the bales

1 day ago | Suzanne Freeman

Tribute to HCCT’s Mike Rademaekers Nov. 13

2 days ago | DailyTrib.com
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

8 + twelve =