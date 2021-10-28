Free writing workshop Nov. 6 at Lakeshore Library

The Writers’ League of Texas hosts a free writing workshop at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Lakeshore Branch Library, 7346 RR 261 in Buchanan Dam. The event features individual presentations by authors Rachel Starnes and Julie Poole.

The Texas Writes workshop is free and open to the public. Those planning to attend should pre-register by calling the library at 325-379-1174.

Starnes will present “Problems of Memory in Memoir,” which focuses on how to retell an imperfect memory when writing personal narratives.

Poole’s presentation, “Nature Poetry: A Field Guide to Capturing Everyday Wonder,” is on writing poetic verse about everyday life.

After each presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to ask the authors questions.

To learn more about the Texas Writes program, visit the Writers’ League website.

