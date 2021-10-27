Burnet Middle School cancels dance following threatening graffiti

Burnet Middle School officials canceled a school dance scheduled for Friday, Oct. 29, after finding threatening graffiti on campus.

Principal Jennifer Stewart alerted parents to the situation Tuesday, Oct. 26. She informed them by email that, on Oct. 22, graffiti stating “#School shooting Oct 31 or at the dance” was found in a girls’ restroom.

Though school is out on Sunday, Oct. 31, and the dance was scheduled for Friday, Stewart told parents that, “out of an abundance of caution,” the school was canceling the dance but plans to reschedule it on a later date.

Following the report of the graffiti to the school resource officer and campus administration, the school threat assessment team met to discuss the issue. The graffiti, according to Stewart’s letter to parents, was deemed to present “a low threat.”

Both campus administration and the school resource officer are monitoring student “chatter” as well as checking if any student comes forward about the graffiti.

“There has been no known discussion about the graffiti among students since it was discovered,” Stewart wrote to parents.

Along with the campus’ full-time school resource officer, additional law enforcement officers will be on or near campus Friday, according to Stewart.

The principal told parents that if students have information regarding school safety or another youth making a statement about harming themself or others, the students should share it with a trusted adult or report it through the Say Something system.

Burnet Middle School has utilized Say Something since 2017. It is offered through the Sandy Hook Promise along with Start With Hello in an effort to ensure all students feel included on campus and to prevent school violence.

