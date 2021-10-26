Marble Falls Cemetery historical marker unveiling ceremony Nov. 11

A new historical marker at the Marble Falls Cemetery will be officially unveiled during a dedication ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 11. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

The new historical marker at the Marble Falls Cemetery will be unveiled on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. The public is invited to the dedication ceremony at 9:30 a.m. at the cemetery, 400 S. Avenue S.

State-recognized historical markers are awarded by the Texas Historical Commission to landmarks and properties holding valuable historical significance. The Marble Falls Cemetery was awarded the historical designation in 2018. The marker was only installed earlier this month.

“We sent in an application (for the marker) back in 2018 and had it accepted,” said Jane Knapik, a member of both the Marble Falls Cemetery Association and the Burnet County Historical Commission. “We knew we’d get this marker sometime but just weren’t sure as to when. It was pushed back in part because of the pandemic.”

The cemetery is older than the city it serves. It was founded in 1860 and is the final resting place for important historical figures such as early settlers of the Highland Lakes, veterans dating to the Civil War, and former Marble Falls Mayor Ophelia “Birdie” Crosby Hardwood, who was elected in 1917 before women had the right to vote.

During the Nov. 11 ceremony, members of the Burnet County Historical Commission will provide information to attendees. City representatives and members of the city’s parks department, which oversees the maintenance of the cemetery, will also be present.

“We are honored that the Marble Falls Cemetery has been designated as a Historic Texas Cemetery and would like to extend a special ‘thank you’ to Jane Knapik for her research and efforts in obtaining this official designation,” Marble Falls Mayor Richard Westerman said in a statement.

