Flames remain unbeaten with 56-0 win

Faith Academy of Marble Falls junior Elijah Blackington takes firm grip of the Round Rock Concordia quarterback's jersey as Faith senior Cody Owens looks to finish the play. Photo by Stennis Shotts

In two quarters of work, the Faith Academy of Marble Falls football team steamrolled Round Rock Concordia 56-0 on Oct. 22 in the Flames’ homecoming game and a District 4, Division II contest in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools.

The Cardinals (2-6 overall, 0-4 district) entered the game searching for their first district win.

Sensing an opportunity, Flames head coach Stephen Shipley said he wanted his starters to build a solid lead so he could work on different strategies and substitute freely. And that happened, he said, but Concordia fought in the opening stanza.

“It was a slow first quarter,” Shipley said. “They ate up the clock and got a couple of first downs.”

Because Concordia’s offense stayed on the field longer than anticipated, the Flames (7-0, 3-0) built a 20-0 advantage headed into the second quarter.

But the Flames never let up and began to score at will. Even better, Shipley said, his team watched how different players competed in different spots or in different rotations they weren’t used to.

“We got some different kids in, and we threw the ball more than we ever have,” he said. “We needed to work on our passing game, so we were able to get that done.”

Faith had some of the same goals for players on the other side of the ball, Shipley said, that included timing and tackling angles.

“We came out injury free and were able to work on different things on defense and played different personnel,” he said.

Flames who rarely enter games found themselves with significant playing time, the coach said, and that was invaluable because they got a taste of what it feels like to play on Friday night in front of a packed crowd against an opponent that may be physically faster and stronger. Shipley said those plays made an impact on those athletes that will serve them and the program well over time.

Overall, there was little for Shipley to complain about in a matchup the Flames were able to accomplish plenty in two quarters.

“We subbed in guys steadily,” he said. “I just wanted to get out of there with a win and injury free. And we should be able to in the next couple of weeks get multiple kids in.”

Faith travels to play Round Rock Christian Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Southwest Williamson County Park Regional Park, 3005 CR 175 in Leander.

jfierro@thepicayune.com