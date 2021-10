Marble Falls High School homecoming queen and king Gia Lemon and J.J. Tellez. Photo by Stennis Shotts

Marble Falls High School seniors Gia Lemon and J.J. Tellez were voted the 2021 homecoming queen and king by the student body.

Their crownings happened during halftime of the Mustang football team’s 76-0 win over Austin Navarro on Friday, Oct. 22.