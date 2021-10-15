Marble Falls marching band advances to area contest after first division rating

The Marble Falls High School Mustang Band won a first division trophy at the University Interscholastic League Region 32 5A competition Oct. 12. The band will compete at the UIL area marching contest Oct. 23. Courtesy photo

The Marble Falls High School Mustang Band received a first division trophy at the University Interscholastic League Region 32 5A contest Tuesday, Oct. 12. First division is the highest rating a band can receive and with it, Marble Falls advances to the UIL 5A Area H marching contest.

“Our first division rating and advancement to area are huge,” band director Anthony Leflet said in a statement. “It marks the completion of one of the goals our band leadership and staff set for the ’21-22 school year. The kids are so excited.”

Marble Falls competed against five other 5A bands at the Oct. 12 contest, including Leander, Liberty Hill, and Cedar Park.

“To say (the staff is) proud of these kids is an understatement,” Leflet stated. “We started the year strong and have been crescendoing towards this moment. It is our sincerest hope that the students are making lasting memories, having a ton of fun, and learning a lot along the way.”

Before this competition, the band earned two honors, second in the Best Band category and first in Best Color Guard, in its division at the Capital City Marching Festival.

Over the next week, the band will prepare for the UIL 5A Area H contest, which is Oct. 23 at John Gupton Stadium, 200 Gupton Way Drive in Cedar Park.

Leflet said the band will use the feedback received from UIL judges at the region contest to enhance its show and focus on individual performance skills.

All-day spectator admission for the area contest is $10. Ages 4 and younger get in free.

To keep up to date with advancements and competitions, visit the Mustang Band Twitter page.

brigid@thepicayune.com