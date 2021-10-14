Marble Falls ISD parents invited to special services focus group meeting

Parents and guardians are invited to share feedback and insight on Marble Falls Independent School District’s special education services during an Oct. 21 focus group meeting. The meeting starts at 5 p.m. in the district board room, 1800 Colt Circle in Marble Falls, and will be conducted by the MFISD Special Education Parent Advisory Council.

The council’s purpose is to “maintain a collaborative partnership between the district and parents of students receiving special education services,” said Shana Bunch-Fancher, executive director of Special Services, in a statement.

Special Services address the needs of children with dyslexia, behavior supports, special education students, and more. The Oct. 21 focus group meeting will provide an opportunity for parents not on the council to voice their opinions and share their concerns regarding such services.

“The council will collect the feedback and set goals for the future parent engagement, educational opportunities, connections to resources, and recommendations for communication,” Bunch-Fancher explained. “The council provides feedback to the district based on data gained during these events.”

Representatives from each district campus make up the 12-person council. Each member was appointed by a campus principal and assists in “making decisions with regard to communication, resources, education, and family engagement in the area of special services,” Bunch-Fancher said.

Although the focus group meeting will discuss students served by Special Services, all parents are welcome. The council plans to host at least one focus group meeting per semester this year.

For more information, call 830-693-4357 ext. 1115.

