Burnet, Llano bands march into regionals

5 hours ago | Daniel Clifton
Burnet High School Esprit de Corps

The Burnet High School Esprit de Corps takes its first steps in the University Interscholastic League’s marching contest with the Region 32 contest Saturday, Oct. 16, at Burnet High School. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

The Burnet High School Esprit de Corps is heading into the University Interscholastic League Region 32 marching contest coming off a big performance at the Vista Ridge Marching Festival.

The Esprit de Corps, which is comprised of the marching band and Highlandettes dance squad, performs at noon Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Region 32 2A-4A marching contest at Bulldog Stadium, 1401 N. Main St. in Burnet.

On Oct. 2, the Burnet Esprit de Corps earned the 4A band championship at the Vista Ridge Marching Festival and beat several 5A and 6A bands in the final standings. 

Burnet is hosting the contest and seven competing marching bands. Burnet and Lampasas High School make up the 4A contest, while Llano High School is competing at 11:15 a.m. in the 3A division. San Saba (2A), Mason (2A), Lago Vista (3A), and Florence (3A) high schools are also competing.

Judges will evaluate each band and rate them. If a band earns a high-enough rating, they advance to the area marching contest later in October. 

The area event is the first step toward the UIL state marching contest at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Nov. 1-3 for 1A, 3A, and 5A bands and Nov. 9-10 for 2A, 4A, and 6A bands. Tickets for spectators are $8. Preschool-age children and younger get in free.

Tickets are available online

