Granite Shoals OKs water project contracts

Water projects and updates dominated the Granite Shoals City Council meeting Tuesday, Oct. 12. Councilors approved contracts with Hayter Engineering, Langford Community Management Services, and TRC.

The contract with Hayter Engineering is for $53,853 to design the plans for a new raw water intake line in Lake LBJ. Hayter Engineering will be paid from the water bond that was passed in November 2019.

“We’ll have to bid out and hire a company to do the work,” City Manager Jeff Looney said.

The current intake line is in 9 feet of water that’s approximately 300 feet from the raw water pump station on the lakeshore. The new line will be 2,000 feet from the shore in 30 feet of water.

“What we’ll be getting is higher-quality water,” Looney said. “The treatment is less expensive and higher-quality water.”

The approved contract with Langford Community Management Services is for $75,600 for administrative services for water improvement projects supported by funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. It will be paid from the ARPA allocation given to Granite Shoals and is less than 6 percent of the total allocation.

Granite Shoals already received its first of two payments from ARPA. The first payment was for $630,243.56.

Looney said city staff will compile a list of projects related to water and give those to Langford Community Management Services.

“They’ll help us with what are good projects and what aren’t,” Looney said. “We’ll give them the list, and they’ll say what works and what doesn’t, what can be and what can’t be funded.”

The final approved contract with TRC is for engineering services for water improvement projects funded through ARPA, though that amount hasn’t been determined yet. The price will be determined through the scope and cost of the projects.

Staff members also told councilors that water lines will have to be installed between the water plant and the location of the new water tower, which is on Blue Briar. Therefore, that stretch of road and South Phillips Ranch Road will be closed. The issue now is that forecasters are expecting Tropical Storm Pamela to dump rain throughout the day Thursday, Oct. 14, so staff couldn’t commit to which dates the road would be closed.

“We’ve requested at least two days to notify citizens,” Assistant City Manager Peggy Smith said.

“We’re planning for detours to close that section,” Looney added. “We’re not sure how many days. We don’t know how much granite or soft dirt (that needs to be removed).”

