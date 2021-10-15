GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Oct. 18

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Monday, Oct. 18

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees

6 p.m. special meeting

Bertram Middle School Library, 315 Main St., Bertram

On the agenda:

public meeting to discuss the district’s state financial integrity accountability rating

discussion and possible action approving the purchase of mowers for the grounds department

discussion and possible action approving a contract for the construction of the athletic fields project

discussion and possible action approving a maximum class size waiver application at Shady Grove Elementary

Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees

5 p.m. special meeting

MFISD Central Office, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

On the agenda: team of 8 training

6 p.m. regular meeting

On the agenda:

general fund summary and expenditure report

discussion and possible action on pandemic leave resolution

discussion and possible action on order of election for May 7, 2022, school board election

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Marble Falls Economic Development Corp.

5 p.m. special meeting

Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda: discussion and possible action authorizing the issuance of 2021 Sales Tax Revenue Bonds and approving other related matters

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

discussion and action on a performance agreement, nonexclusive lease and management agreement, and a municipal hotel occupancy tax funding agreement with the Marble Falls Hotel Group LLC for the Downtown Hotel and Conference Center

discussion and possible action on Waste Management’s request to adjust the residential solid waste rates effective fiscal year 2021-22

public hearing, discussion, and possible action regarding a special exception request to expand a non-conforming manufactured home park use within the Existing Neighborhood Zone 3

Thursday, Oct. 21

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

