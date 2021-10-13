Volunteer needed for household hazardous waste collection Oct. 16
Volunteers are still needed for the household hazardous waste collection on Oct. 16. The event is 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the Burnet County Reuse and Recycle Center, 2411 FM 963 in Burnet. Volunteers must show up by 8 a.m. to go through safety training.
“Cold drinks and pizza will be served for those who help,” said Precinct 4 Commissioner Joe Don Dockery.
Work will include directing traffic, greeting, taking surveys, and helping unload waste. Volunteers will not handle any of the hazardous materials.
“Cleanups like this are part of what help keep Burnet County clean,” said Precinct 2 Commissioner Damon Beierle. “They not only protect the landscape but also the surface water and the groundwater. This is a great opportunity to get rid of chemicals in a safe way.”
The collection of household waste is the first the county has conducted in five years. In 2019, the county held a BOPATE, which stands for batteries, oil, paint, antifreeze, tires, and electronics.
“We’d like to do one every year, but the sheer cost makes that impossible,” Beierle continued.
A hazardous waste collection costs about $100,000, while a BOPATE is about $25,000. The biggest expense is the need to hire a trained mobilization unit for the hazardous chemicals. Money has been donated by the Lower Colorado River Authority, LeHigh Hanson, and others.
To volunteer, call Beierle at 512-715-2611. You can also just show up if you come by 8 a.m. for the safety meeting
Burnet County residents can dispose of the following items at the center to help clean up their own properties and to protect the local environment and lakes from pollution:
- tires without rims (24 inches or smaller; first 10 tires are free but $2 per tire after that)
- lead-acid and rechargeable batteries
- cellphones and landline phones
- computer components and parts
- TVs (no wooden consoles)
- used motor oil and filters
- latex paints
- petroleum-based paints, stains, and varnishes
- antifreeze
- household hazardous chemicals
- compressed gas cylinders (aerosols and camp stove propane)
- fluorescent lamp bulbs (no compact fluorescent bulbs)
- transmission and brake fluid
- pool chemicals
- lawn and garden chemicals
- scrap metal (no lawnmowers or appliances)
Paints and chemicals should be brought in their original containers, be properly sealed, and not be mixed with other substances. You should haul containers and materials in the trunk or back of your vehicle and away from passengers.
Items NOT accepted include:
- tires with rims
- containers larger than 5 gallons
- agricultural pesticides/chemicals
- dioxins
- explosives
- medical and pharmaceutical items
- large propane cylinders over 30 pounds
- wooden TV consoles
- appliances
The collection is for residential items only. Industrial and commercial business waste will not be accepted.
For more information, call Burnet County commissioners Jim Luther Jr. at 512-715-4112, Damon Beierle at 512-715-2611, Billy Wall at 830-265-0483, or Joe Don Dockery at 512-715-2911.