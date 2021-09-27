Burnet County household hazardous waste collection Oct. 16
Burnet County residents can drop off household hazardous waste at a county collection Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Burnet County Reuse and Recycle Center, 2411 FM 963 in Burnet.
Accepted items include:
- tires without rims (24 inches or smaller; first 10 tires are free but $2 per tire after that)
- lead-acid and rechargeable batteries
- cellphones and landline phones
- computer components and parts
- TVs (no wooden consoles)
- used motor oil and filters
- latex paints
- petroleum-based paints, stains, and varnishes
- antifreeze
- household hazardous chemicals
- compressed gas cylinders (aerosols and camp stove propane)
- fluorescent lamp bulbs (no compact fluorescent bulbs)
- transmission and brake fluid
- pool chemicals
- lawn and garden chemicals
- scrap metal (no lawnmowers or appliances)
Paints and chemicals should be brought in their original containers, be properly sealed, and not be mixed with other substances. You should haul containers and materials in the trunk or back of your vehicle and away from passengers.
Items NOT accepted include:
- tires with rims
- containers larger than 5 gallons
- agricultural pesticides/chemicals
- dioxins
- explosives
- medical and pharmaceutical items
- large propane cylinders over 30 pounds
- wooden TV consoles
- appliances
The collection is for residential items only. Industrial and commercial business waste will not be accepted.
For more information, call Burnet County commissioners Jim Luther Jr. at 512-715-4112, Damon Beierle at 512-715-2611, Billy Wall at 830-265-0483, or Joe Don Dockery at 512-715-2911.