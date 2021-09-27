Burnet County household hazardous waste collection Oct. 16

Burnet County residents can drop off household hazardous waste at a county collection Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Burnet County Reuse and Recycle Center, 2411 FM 963 in Burnet.

Accepted items include:

tires without rims (24 inches or smaller; first 10 tires are free but $2 per tire after that)

lead-acid and rechargeable batteries

cellphones and landline phones

computer components and parts

TVs (no wooden consoles)

used motor oil and filters

latex paints

petroleum-based paints, stains, and varnishes

antifreeze

household hazardous chemicals

compressed gas cylinders (aerosols and camp stove propane)

fluorescent lamp bulbs (no compact fluorescent bulbs)

transmission and brake fluid

pool chemicals

lawn and garden chemicals

scrap metal (no lawnmowers or appliances)

Paints and chemicals should be brought in their original containers, be properly sealed, and not be mixed with other substances. You should haul containers and materials in the trunk or back of your vehicle and away from passengers.

Items NOT accepted include:

tires with rims

containers larger than 5 gallons

agricultural pesticides/chemicals

dioxins

explosives

medical and pharmaceutical items

large propane cylinders over 30 pounds

wooden TV consoles

appliances

The collection is for residential items only. Industrial and commercial business waste will not be accepted.

For more information, call Burnet County commissioners Jim Luther Jr. at 512-715-4112, Damon Beierle at 512-715-2611, Billy Wall at 830-265-0483, or Joe Don Dockery at 512-715-2911.

