Veteran graduates sought for Marble Falls High School wall of honor

Marble Falls High School is looking for graduates who are also veterans to honor in their veterans wall. The wall is located in the lobby of the high school. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

Marble Falls High School seeks to honor graduates who have served in the military by featuring them on the campus’ Veterans Wall. Those interested in participating can identify themselves through this online survey.

Images of graduates-turned-veterans are displayed on a digital screen mounted on the wall, which is located in the refurbished high school entrance. The wall also features a mural of an American flag and the words “service,” “leadership,” and “sacrifice.”

Its purpose is to “honor graduates who have served in the military and provide our students a visible reminder that concerns with rights of individuals must be balanced with a sense of civic virtue,” said Marble Falls Independent School District Superintendent Chris Allen in a statement.

Veterans, family members, and friends can submit information to be included on the wall. In addition to an image of the veteran, the wall displays their name, rank, military branch, number of years served, and graduation year.

There is no limit to the number of veterans featured on the wall. For more information, call the high school at 830-693-4375.

