BCISD holding election on Robin Hood payment authorization

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District residents can cast their ballots in the early voting portion of the Attendance Credit Election on weekdays Monday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 8.

Early voting is 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the BCISD Central Office, 208 E. Brier St. in Burnet. Election Day is Tuesday, Oct. 12, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the central office.

The measure is part of the state of Texas recapture, or Robin Hood law, established in 1993, which directs property-wealthy school districts to send a portion of their locally collected property taxes back to the state for redistribution to lower property-wealthy districts.

BCISD is categorized as property wealthy according to the Texas Education Agency and, as a result, must send a recapture payment to the state each year. This year, BCISD officials estimate that payment will be about $4 million.

Previously, the district simply had to make the payment, but a change by the Texas Legislature in 2019 requires a vote by BCISD residents to authorize the action. This is a one-time election.

This is not related to BCISD’s 2021 bond election.

If voters pass the measure, BCISD will continue making its recapture payment as it has in the past. A “for” vote has no impact on the district.

By approving the measure, voters will allow the district to purchase attendance credits, which is BCISD’s recapture payment method. District officials stated in a media release that this is the most cost-effective way of making the recapture payment and the manner in which all Texas school districts subjected to Robin Hood chose.

However, if the measure fails, BCISD officials said the Texas Education Agency will reduce the district’s property wealth by either:

permanently detaching some of BCISD’s commercial property to another school district

or consolidating BCISD with one or more other districts.

Also, if the measures fails, the district might have to raise its interest and sinking — sometimes referred to as debt service — portion of its ad valorem property tax rate.

Call BCISD at 512-756-2124 for more information on the measure or with election-related questions.

