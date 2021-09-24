GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Sept. 27

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Monday, Sept. 27

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action allowing the Burnet Rodeo Association to use county equipment and manpower in preparation of an upcoming fundraiser

discussion and possible action concerning a burn ban in the unincorporated areas of Burnet County

discussion and possible action applying the fiscal year 2022 Formula Grant for the Indigent Defense Grant program from Texas Indigent Defense Commission

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16, Suite B, Llano

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action to establish two Llano County Sheriff’s Office K-9 handler positions for fiscal year 2021-22

discussion and possible action approving the use of the East Llano County Annex property for the Oct. 9 countywide collection event

discussion and possible action declaring a house located on Llano County-owned property as uninhabitable and beyond rehabilitation and to authorize demolition

Kingsland Municipal Utility District

9 a.m. regular board meeting

District Offices, 100 Ingram St., Kingsland

The agenda was not available at the time of publication. Visit the district’s website for more information.

Marble Falls Economic Development Corp.

Noon special board meeting

Council Chambers, 800 Third Street, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action on a professional services agreement design and engineering services for Phase 1B of the city’s Parks Master Plan

discussion and possible action on a purchase agreement and repurchase agreement between the EDC, Hawkins Family Partners LP, and Marble Falls Hotel Group LLC for the downtown hotel and conference center project

discussion and possible action on a performance agreement between the EDC, Hawkins Family Partners, LP and Marble Falls Hotel Group, LLC for the downtown hotel and conference center.

discussion and possible action on a conference center nonexclusive lease and management agreement between the EDC and Marble Falls Hotel Group LLC for the downtown hotel and conference center

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Burnet City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 401 E. Jackson St., Burnet

The agenda was not available at the time of publication. Visit the city website for more information.

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 2221 N Phillip’s Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

The agenda was not available at the time of publication. Visit the city website for more information.

