CrossView Baptist Church celebrates 11th anniversary with guest Rafael Cruz

Rafael Cruz, 82, of Carrolton will speak at three services of CrossView Baptist Church in Marble Falls, on Friday-Sunday, Sept. 10-12. Cruz is the Cuban-born father of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz. Courtesy photos

To celebrate its 11th anniversary, CrossView Baptist Church is hosting guest speaker and preacher Rafael Cruz for three sermons Friday-Sunday, Sept. 10-12. A barbecue lunch follows the Sunday sermon on the church grounds, 501 12th St. in Marble Falls.

Cruz, 82, is the father of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz. He grew up in Cuba but left the country after Communist leader Fidel Castro took over. He attended the University of Texas at Austin, earning a degree in mathematics and chemical engineering in 1961. Born a Catholic, he left the church in 1975 to become an evangelical Protestant. He was ordained as a pastor in 2004. He currently lives in Carrolton.

The public is invited to all three sermons. Cruz will speak at 6:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

“He has spoken at our church before,” said Aldera Boothe, wife of pastor Brian Boothe. “He is an extremely interesting man. He has a brilliant mind. When he’s talking, everyone is on the edge of their seats listening.”

All events associated with the church’s anniversary celebration are free.

