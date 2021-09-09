Reserve a spot at Marble Falls Citywide Garage Sale

Spend a day perusing unique finds and knick-knacks at the Marble Falls Citywide Garage Sale, scheduled Oct. 2 in Johnson Park, 230 Avenue J. The event is hosted by the Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Registration for those interested in selling their odds and ends is now open. Individuals can reserve a 16-foot-by-16 foot space for $40. Electricity and water will not be provided, and each seller is expected to bring their own tents, chairs, cash boxes, and chairs.

Vendors can reserve their spots by emailing Mindy Miller at mindy@marblefalls.org. Spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Visit the chamber website for more information on this and other upcoming events.

