Support Community Press

You can show your support of a vibrant and healthy free press by becoming a voluntary subscriber.

Subscribe Now

Reserve a spot at Marble Falls Citywide Garage Sale

5 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

Spend a day perusing unique finds and knick-knacks at the Marble Falls Citywide Garage Sale, scheduled Oct. 2 in Johnson Park, 230 Avenue J. The event is hosted by the Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau. 

Registration for those interested in selling their odds and ends is now open. Individuals can reserve a 16-foot-by-16 foot space for $40. Electricity and water will not be provided, and each seller is expected to bring their own tents, chairs, cash boxes, and chairs. 

Vendors can reserve their spots by emailing Mindy Miller at mindy@marblefalls.org. Spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis. 

Visit the chamber website for more information on this and other upcoming events.

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: , ,

You Might Like

CrossView Baptist Church celebrates 11th anniversary with guest Rafael Cruz

5 hours ago | Suzanne Freeman

HARTH Foundation needs volunteers to lead horses in therapy sessions

9 hours ago | Daniel Clifton

Air Force veteran plans 9/11 march from Kingsland to Marble Falls

1 day ago | Jennifer Fierro
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

18 + 3 =