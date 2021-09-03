GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Sept. 6
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
Burnet Consolidated Independent School District
6 p.m. special board meeting
BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier St., Burnet
- discussion and possible action approving temporary September COVID-19 stipend pay for classroom teacher substitutes
- executive session on superintendent’s summative evaluation
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- public hearing on fiscal year 2021-22 budget and tax rate
- discussion and possible action awarding construction contract to QRO Mex Construction Co. Inc. for sewer system improvements
- discussion and action on the approval of the Gregg Ranch Public Improvement District 2021 annual service plan update and assessment roll
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Marble Falls Independent School District
6 p.m. special board meeting
Location to be determined; check MFISD Facebook for updates
On the agenda: community discussion on COVID-19 protocols and face mask requirements
Thursday, Sept. 9
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. special meeting
City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
On the agenda: public hearing on fiscal year 2021-22 tax rate