GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Sept. 6

Tuesday, Sept. 7

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District

6 p.m. special board meeting

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier St., Burnet

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action approving temporary September COVID-19 stipend pay for classroom teacher substitutes

executive session on superintendent’s summative evaluation

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

public hearing on fiscal year 2021-22 budget and tax rate

discussion and possible action awarding construction contract to QRO Mex Construction Co. Inc. for sewer system improvements

discussion and action on the approval of the Gregg Ranch Public Improvement District 2021 annual service plan update and assessment roll

Wednesday, Sept. 8

Marble Falls Independent School District

6 p.m. special board meeting

Location to be determined; check MFISD Facebook for updates

On the agenda: community discussion on COVID-19 protocols and face mask requirements

Thursday, Sept. 9

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. special meeting

City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

On the agenda: public hearing on fiscal year 2021-22 tax rate

