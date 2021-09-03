Support Community Press

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Sept. 6

2 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Tuesday, Sept. 7

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District 

6 p.m. special board meeting

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier St., Burnet 

On the agenda:

  • discussion and possible action approving temporary September COVID-19 stipend pay for classroom teacher substitutes
  • executive session on superintendent’s summative evaluation

Marble Falls City Council 

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls 

On the agenda:

  • public hearing on fiscal year 2021-22 budget and tax rate 
  • discussion and possible action awarding construction contract to QRO Mex Construction Co. Inc. for sewer system improvements 
  • discussion and action on the approval of the Gregg Ranch Public Improvement District 2021 annual service plan update and assessment roll 

Wednesday, Sept. 8

Marble Falls Independent School District 

6 p.m. special board meeting

Location to be determined; check MFISD Facebook for updates 

On the agenda: community discussion on COVID-19 protocols and face mask requirements 

Thursday, Sept. 9

Granite Shoals City Council 

6 p.m. special meeting 

City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals 

On the agenda: public hearing on fiscal year 2021-22 tax rate 

