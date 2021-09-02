Lampasas man charged with murder in two Burnet County deaths; victims named

Burnet County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested 33-year-old James Joseph Luckenbach on Thursday, Sept. 2, and charged him with capital murder of multiple people for his alleged role in the death of two people in the Overlook subdivision in southern Burnet County on Monday, Aug. 30. Burnet County Jail photo

Burnet County Sheriff’s Office deputies have charged a 33-year-old Lampasas man with the murders of two people found dead in a home in southern Burnet County earlier this week.

Authorities arrested James Joseph Luckenbach on Thursday, Sept. 2, and booked him into the Burnet County Jail on capital murder of multiple persons, a first-degree felony.

On Monday, Aug. 30, deputies responded to the Overlook subdivision off of Texas 71 about a mile west of the U.S. 281 intersection after a caller reported finding two people unresponsive in a home. When deputies arrived, they found two victims: Frank Whittemore, 42, and Amanda (Romero) Whittemore, 39. Both were deceased.

According to a Burnet County Sheriff’s Office statement following the discovery, evidence at the scene led investigators to believe it was homicide, but nothing indicated there was a threat to the public.

The investigation led deputies to Luckenbach. He remains in jail and is being held without bond.

The sheriff’s office expressed its gratitude to several other agencies for their assistance in the investigation, including the Texas Rangers, the Burnet County District Attorney’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Horseshoe Bay Police Department, the Mills County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lampasas Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to call the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office at 512-756-8080 or the Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-8477. Tips can also be made through the Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers website.

