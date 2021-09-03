Support Community Press

Free YMCA Wellness Wednesdays sessions in person and online

2 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

The YMCA of the Highland Lakes at Galloway-Hammond invites residents to get up and move during its Wellness Wednesdays. 

The free wellness sessions are from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the first, third, and fifth Wednesdays of the month in person at the YMCA facility, 1601 S. Water St. in Burnet, or virtually via Zoom. 

The program is co-sponsored by Ascension Seton Highland Lakes. 

The program consists of two 30-minute sessions stacked back to back. During the first session, health and wellness experts delve into topics such as breast cancer awareness or how to properly check your blood pressure. The next 30 minutes consist of movement and exercises guided by fitness professionals. 

In-person participants get snacks and door prizes. Both virtual and in-person attendees are asked to pre-register online before each class. Speaker schedules for Wellness Wednesdays as well as recordings of each session are available online.

For more information, call the YMCA at 512-756-6180. 

