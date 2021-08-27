Support Community Press

You can show your support of a vibrant and healthy free press by becoming a voluntary subscriber.

Subscribe Now

Kingsland church partners with First Blessing to give free shoes to kids

3 hours ago | Jennifer Fierro
First Blessing shoe giveaway

First Blessing is partnering with First Baptist Church of Kingsland to give away 200 pairs of shoes to children ages 4-18. Courtesy photo

Youths ages 4-18 in need of shoes can get a free pair thanks to a partnership between First Baptist Church of Kingsland and the First Blessing shoe ministry. The giveaway is 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the church, 3435 RR 1431 West. 

Families can receive one pair of shoes for each child and do not have to be members of the church or Kingsland residents to participate, said Next Generation Pastor Joel Tope. Families are asked to register by Wednesday, Sept. 1, by completing an online form.

First Blessing is donating shoes for 200 children, Tope said, and those who pre-register will take priority over those who don’t. 

“It’s a great idea,” he said. “We had been contacted by (First Blessing co-founder and co-president) Glenn Lackey. He did a presentation for our staff. It looked like a great fit for Kingsland. He used to be in the shoe business. (The Lackeys) have been doing this for 20 years with churches in Texas.”

Other events are being held this fall in Tyler, Kerrville, Stephenville, Temple, Hutto, and elsewhere in the state. 

Lackey and his wife, Deborah, trained the church members who are volunteering for the event, including how to properly size and fit each child’s foot with the appropriate footwear. 

Tope said after volunteers size a child’s foot, each kid will be asked to pick one pair of shoes out of three options. Then, they’ll be escorted to the church gym to receive the shoes. 

The church members are looking forward to being of service to their neighbors in the area, Tope said.

“This is a way for God to provide an opportunity for the church to bless the community,” he said. 

jfierro@thepicayune.com

Jennifer Fierro

See author's posts

Tags: , ,

You Might Like

Marble Falls High School football coach Brian Herman reflects on public baptism

36 mins ago | Brigid Cooley

Candlelight Ranch’s Light a Path fundraiser Oct. 24

1 day ago | DailyTrib.com

CASA for the Highland Lakes Area needs volunteers to work with increased foster cases

1 week ago | Brigid Cooley
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

10 + twelve =