Kingsland church partners with First Blessing to give free shoes to kids

First Blessing is partnering with First Baptist Church of Kingsland to give away 200 pairs of shoes to children ages 4-18. Courtesy photo

Youths ages 4-18 in need of shoes can get a free pair thanks to a partnership between First Baptist Church of Kingsland and the First Blessing shoe ministry. The giveaway is 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the church, 3435 RR 1431 West.

Families can receive one pair of shoes for each child and do not have to be members of the church or Kingsland residents to participate, said Next Generation Pastor Joel Tope. Families are asked to register by Wednesday, Sept. 1, by completing an online form.

First Blessing is donating shoes for 200 children, Tope said, and those who pre-register will take priority over those who don’t.

“It’s a great idea,” he said. “We had been contacted by (First Blessing co-founder and co-president) Glenn Lackey. He did a presentation for our staff. It looked like a great fit for Kingsland. He used to be in the shoe business. (The Lackeys) have been doing this for 20 years with churches in Texas.”

Other events are being held this fall in Tyler, Kerrville, Stephenville, Temple, Hutto, and elsewhere in the state.

Lackey and his wife, Deborah, trained the church members who are volunteering for the event, including how to properly size and fit each child’s foot with the appropriate footwear.

Tope said after volunteers size a child’s foot, each kid will be asked to pick one pair of shoes out of three options. Then, they’ll be escorted to the church gym to receive the shoes.

The church members are looking forward to being of service to their neighbors in the area, Tope said.

“This is a way for God to provide an opportunity for the church to bless the community,” he said.

