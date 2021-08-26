Candlelight Ranch’s Light a Path fundraiser Oct. 24

An evening view of Candlelight Ranch, 6408 Muleshoe Bend Trail in Marble Falls. Tickets are on sale for the organization's annual Light A Path fundraiser, which is 4-7:30 p.m. Oct. 24. Courtesy photo

Enjoy music, food, and a view during Candlelight Ranch’s annual Light A Path fundraiser, which is 4-7:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at the ranch, 6408 Muleshoe Bend Trail in Marble Falls. Tickets are $175 each and available online.

Candlelight Ranch is a nonprofit organization offering hands-on, nature-based programs to children with special needs, families, and U.S. military veterans.

This year’s event features a musical performance by local singer-songwriter John Arthur Martinez and refreshments from area vendors, including Still Austin Whiskey Co. and Tacodeli. Attendees can also soak in views of the Texas Hill Country and Lake Travis.

Auctions will be held during the event. You can sign up to donate auction items here.

For more information and event updates, visit the Candlelight Ranch website or its Facebook page.

editor@thepicayune.com