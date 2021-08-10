Llano County eyes base salary increase

A $1,500-a-year raise for county employees will be included in the preliminary 2021-22 fiscal year budget approved by the Llano County Commissioners Court at its regular meeting Monday, Aug. 9. Commissioners adopted a proposed ad valorem tax rate of $0.29574 per $100 valuation for the 2022 fiscal year, which is the same as the current year’s rate.

However, the proposed rate will raise about $1.4 million more for the upcoming budget when compared to the current budget.

A public hearing on the proposed tax rate is 11 a.m. Aug. 23. A public hearing on the proposed budget is the following day at 11 a.m. After that public hearing, the Commissioners Court makes a final decision on both the budget and the tax rate.

The public hearings will take place in the Llano County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Suite B, in Llano.

About $388,535 of the expected increase in revenue comes from new property added to the tax roll this year, according to Llano County Precinct 1 Commissioner Peter Jones. Overall, Llano County’s certified market property value jumped from about $7.9 billion last year to $8.7 billion this year. Once the homestead exemptions are applied, the taxable property value is roughly $6 billion this year.

A raise for county employees is to make the county more competitive in the job market in a county with one of the lowest tax rates in the state. Llano County’s current property tax rate is the 13th lowest in Texas across 254 counties.

“With no increase in this tax rate, Llano County will likely continue to be one of the lowest county property tax rates in the state of Texas,” Jones stated in an email. “Taxable property values have increased in the county over the past year, which increases property tax revenue even with no increase in the tax rate.”

The proposed budget is available online for residents to review.

