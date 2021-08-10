Smoking for Jesus Eagles get a home turf

Eagle Field, the home of the Smoking for Jesus Christian Ministry School’s football team, is taking shape. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

After playing for the Texas Christian Athletic League’s six-man state championship the past two years — and winning it all in 2020 — Smoking for Jesus Christian School Ministry head football coach Charles Frazier decided it was time for a home field on the campus, located at 1804 RR 2342 in Burnet.

The school turned its practice field into Eagle Field. It also serves as Kingsland Youth Football’s home turf.

Previously, the Eagles played their home games at Wallace Riddell Park in Burnet, several miles from the school, but a defending TCAL Division II state champion needs its own spot.

“Everybody wants to play on their home field,” Frazier said. “When I mentioned it to our players, they were for it. It was always my dream that we would make our home field. This season, I did the work and found out what to do.”

The coach said it’s more of a “dirt field” right now, but it’s coming together with white lines for boundaries, yard markers, wooden stands, and a scoreboard.

Players are helping Frazier install the goalposts, and the school will rent lights for home games played at night.

Frazier said his children helped him draw the field lines.

During home games, fans are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, and The Real New Orleans Restaurant will have its truck on site to sell food and drinks.

Frazier predicts good crowds leading up to the showdown between the Eagles and Houston Texas Christian, TCAL’s Division I defending state champion, at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8.

But first, Smoking for Jesus welcomes Corpus Christi Coastal Christian Home School for the season opener at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27.

jfierro@thepicayune.com