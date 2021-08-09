Spaghetti dinner and dance benefit Smithwick Masonic lodge

Put on your dancing shoes and get ready for a spaghetti dinner and dance fundraiser Aug. 21. The event takes place from 6-10 p.m. at the Marble Falls Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10376, located at 1001 Veterans Ave.

Admission is $15 per person or $25 per couple. Proceeds go to the Henry Thomas Masonic Lodge 278, located at 1547 CR 344 in Smithwick, the event’s sponsor.

The Niteshift Band will provide live music. Door prizes will be auctioned off during the dance. Those interested in donating door prizes may contact lodge secretary Stanley Cox at 830-613-6915 or haynespt@moment.net.

For more information, visit the lodge’s website or call the VFW at 830-693-2261.

