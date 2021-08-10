Advocate for separation of church and state to speak during Democratic Club meeting

Rob Boston is senior adviser at Americans United for Separation of Church and State. He will speak via Zoom during the Burnet County Democratic Club meeting Aug. 17. Courtesy photo

The Burnet County Democratic Club hosts Rob Boston, senior adviser at Americans United for Separation of Church and State, at its Aug. 17 meeting. He will give his presentation via Zoom. People can attend the meeting remotely or in person upstairs at the Uptown Theater, 218 Main St. in Marble Falls.

“Rob Boston has appeared on news networks CNN, NBC, MSNBC, and Fox News to protect and preserve our Constitution,” said club Vice President Mary Thompson in a news release. “His presentation will be informative and educational.”

Boston is a journalist and author of four books on the separation of church and state in America. He has worked with Americans United since 1987 and is editor of Church & State, AU’s monthly membership magazine.

Those attending the meeting in person are required to wear a face covering “given the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in our area,” said club President B.J. Henry in the release. “We want this to be a safe meeting for all persons who are fully vaccinated.”

Newsletter subscribers will receive information on how to attend the meeting remotely or in person. All others may request information by emailing info@bcdctx.org.

Follow BCDCTX on Twitter and Instagram and visit bcdctx.org for membership information. The Burnet County Democratic Club general membership meets monthly via a hybrid format of Zoom and in person.