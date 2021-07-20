Marble Falls ISD approves $45K to purchase books for at-home and classroom use

The Marble Falls Independent School district will spend up to $45,000 on Scholastic books to be distributed for at-home and classroom use following approval at the July 19 school board meeting. Funding for the purchase comes from the Title I and Rural and Low-Income School Program budgets from the 2019-20 and 2020-21 academic years.

“This allows for more access for us to give some books to our neediest students for their homes and then also for us to have more access for the teacher library,” explained Yarda Leflet, executive director of Instructional Services. “Teacher libraries get depleted quickly, so it’s good for us to be able to provide some books to ramp up their libraries.”

The books will mostly go to Highland Lakes Elementary School students as well as homeless and foster students across the district. After books are purchased, district staff can bring them to families during student home visits scheduled before the upcoming school year, Leflet said.

“Those home visits in and of themselves are pretty powerful, but to show up with books for them is going to be pretty cool,” said school board President Kevin Naumann.

Also during the meeting, the board approved a five-year agreement with the Highland Lakes Crisis Network to store community donations in the vacant portable buildings at Marble Falls Elementary School. Members Rick Edwards and Naumann, who is the Crisis Network’s executive director, abstained from the vote.

