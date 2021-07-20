Support Community Press

Verizon to build tower in Granite Shoals

11 hours ago | Jennifer Fierro
Old water tower in Granite Shoals

Once the existing water tower at the corner of Blue Briar and Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals is torn down, Verizon will install a communications tower at the location. File photo

Verizon received approval to build a communications tower at the corner of Blue Briar and Phillips Ranch Road near the site of the old water tower. The Granite Shoals City Council approved a five-year contract with Verizon for $26,805 annually for the 1,228 square-feet of land.

The agreement will automatically extend for four additional five-year periods unless Verizon terminates in writing at the end of the current term. 

“They’re upgrading the whole system to provide better communication,” City Manager Jeff Looney. “(This contract) has been worked on for over a year.”

The communications company currently “has stuff on the old water tower,” Looney said, but that tower will be torn down after a new one is built across the street. 

The new tower is part of the water bond package that voters approved in November 2019.

