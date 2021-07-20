Llano County property fraud alert services now online and free to residents

Property Fraud Alert services are available to Llano County residents starting July 21. Home and landowners who subscribe to the free, online service will be notified if an unapproved person’s name is used in any recording activities related to their properties within the Llano County Clerk’s Office.

Property fraud can be committed by criminals filing fraudulent property deeds. These kinds of criminals often target the elderly, people in long-term care facilities, absentee property owners, and owners who spend large parts of the year out of town.

The Llano County Commissioners Court approved the purchase of the service, provided by Data Preservation Solutions, at its May 24 meeting.

Property owners can sign up for the free service by visiting the Llano County Clerk’s website or over the phone by calling 800-728-3858.

For more information, call the Llano County Clerk’s Office at 325-247-4455.

editor@thepicayune.com