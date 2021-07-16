Marble Falls-based Swartzco manufacturing customers include SpaceX

Swartzco owner Nathan Swartzbaugh offers customers 3D renderings of their projects. Located at 2214 RR 1431 in Marble Falls, the business is a one-stop-shop for all manufacturing needs. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

Swartzco, 2214 RR 1431 in Marble Falls, is a one-stop-shop for manufacturing needs. The company uses its waterjet cutter to create custom projects for customers such as SpaceX. Swartzco makes parts for the rocket and spacecraft manufacturing company.

“We’re the community fix-it-all place,” owner Nathan Swartzbaugh said.

Although employees were considered essential workers, business slowed down over the past year during the pandemic. In 2021, the company is taking on new and interesting projects, including handcrafted signs, welded tables, and powder-coated lanterns — not to mention rocket and spacecraft parts.

Handcrafted by team members, this Swartzco sign is just one example of the business’ work. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

“We use 3D imaging while we design everything so everyone can visualize what’s being done,” Swartzbaugh said. “When customers come in, they can’t always see the project all the way to the end, but I can.”

Perhaps the most unique thing about the company is its use of OMAX waterjet cutting technology.

Waterjets shoot a mixture of water and sand out of tiny spouts at such high pressure and speed that the tool can cut through almost anything, Swartzbaugh explained.

Swartzco opened its doors in 2019 after Swartzbaugh purchased BT Waterjets from Brandi Barrow.

brigid@thepicayune.com